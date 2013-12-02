BRIEF-Shenzhen Anche Technologies sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 7.6 pct to 15.9 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 7.6 percent to 15.9 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 7 million yuan
Dec 2 Johnston Press PLC : * There can be no certainty that agreement will be reached on a sale * Confirms discussions are at an advanced stage in relation to possible sale of
14 regional newspapers in Ireland * Talks
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 7.6 percent to 15.9 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 7 million yuan
ZURICH, April 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday