BRIEF-People.cn to pay annual cash div as 0.45 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016, appoints Wei Rongfang as CFO
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.45 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 3 Johnston Press PLC : * Company intends to pursue a refinancing of its debt facilities in 2014. * Confirms as part of proposed refinancing of debt facilities considering options including a potential equity raising * Quantum of any equity fundraising has not yet been determined * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 20 Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.16 percent at 7103 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.