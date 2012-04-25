* FY underlying profit 28.4 mln stg
* FY rev 373.8 mln stg, down 6 pct
* Signs 393 mln stg debt facility
* Ad rev falls 9 pct
April 25 British regional newspaper publisher
Johnston Press posted a 7 percent fall in its underlying
profit as advertising revenue continued to fall amid a tough
economic environment.
The company, which publishes the Scotsman and the Yorkshire
Post, also said it had reached an agreement with lenders to push
the maturity of its debt to September 2015 from 2012 and had
signed a new 393 million pounds debt facility.
Newspaper publishers like Johnston Press and rival Trinity
Mirror have been hit by lower spending on advertising,
particularly as the government has cut spending as part of an
austerity drive aimed at keeping the budget deficit in check.
Trinity Mirror said last month that it had frozen its CEO's
pay this year after the company posted a sharp drop in yearly
earnings and forecast a drop in sales in the first quarter.
Johnston Press said on Wednesday that it cut costs by nearly
17 million pounds for the year just ended.
The company's 2011 profit before tax, excluding items, fell
to 28.4 million pounds from 30.5 million pounds.
Advertising revenue fell 9 percent, with employment
advertising accounting for nearly half of the classified
decline.
The company's shares, which have shed a fifth of their value
since Trinity Mirror's earnings announcement last month, closed
at 5.75 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.