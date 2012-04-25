* FY underlying profit 28.4 mln stg

* FY rev 373.8 mln stg, down 6 pct

* Signs 393 mln stg debt facility

* Ad rev falls 9 pct

April 25 British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press posted a 7 percent fall in its underlying profit as advertising revenue continued to fall amid a tough economic environment.

The company, which publishes the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, also said it had reached an agreement with lenders to push the maturity of its debt to September 2015 from 2012 and had signed a new 393 million pounds debt facility.

Newspaper publishers like Johnston Press and rival Trinity Mirror have been hit by lower spending on advertising, particularly as the government has cut spending as part of an austerity drive aimed at keeping the budget deficit in check.

Trinity Mirror said last month that it had frozen its CEO's pay this year after the company posted a sharp drop in yearly earnings and forecast a drop in sales in the first quarter.

Johnston Press said on Wednesday that it cut costs by nearly 17 million pounds for the year just ended.

The company's 2011 profit before tax, excluding items, fell to 28.4 million pounds from 30.5 million pounds.

Advertising revenue fell 9 percent, with employment advertising accounting for nearly half of the classified decline.

The company's shares, which have shed a fifth of their value since Trinity Mirror's earnings announcement last month, closed at 5.75 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.