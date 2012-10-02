Oct 2 John Wiley & Sons Inc, the publisher of the "For Dummies" books, said it will buy privately held online learning services company Deltak.edu LLC for $220 million to strengthen its business with higher education institutions.

Deltak will add to John Wiley's global education business, which publishes educational content for colleges and universities, for-profit career colleges, advanced placement classes and secondary schools.

Revenue from the business accounted for 18 percent of John Wiley's total revenue in fiscal 2012.

Chicago-based Deltak, founded in 1997, works with colleges and universities to develop and support online degree and certificate programs.

The company had revenue of $54 million in the fiscal year ended September.

Deltak's more than 300 employees would become part of John Wiley after the deal, which is expected to close this month.

John Wiley has been consolidating its business around its textbooks, and sold its "Frommer's" line of travel guidebooks to Google Inc in August.

Shares of the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company were almost flat at $45.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.