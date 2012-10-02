Oct 2 John Wiley & Sons Inc, the
publisher of the "For Dummies" books, said it will buy privately
held online learning services company Deltak.edu LLC for $220
million to strengthen its business with higher education
institutions.
Deltak will add to John Wiley's global education business,
which publishes educational content for colleges and
universities, for-profit career colleges, advanced placement
classes and secondary schools.
Revenue from the business accounted for 18 percent of John
Wiley's total revenue in fiscal 2012.
Chicago-based Deltak, founded in 1997, works with colleges
and universities to develop and support online degree and
certificate programs.
The company had revenue of $54 million in the fiscal year
ended September.
Deltak's more than 300 employees would become part of John
Wiley after the deal, which is expected to close this month.
John Wiley has been consolidating its business around its
textbooks, and sold its "Frommer's" line of travel guidebooks to
Google Inc in August.
Shares of the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company were almost
flat at $45.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.