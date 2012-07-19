* CEO Allister Langlands to become chairman
* Bob Keiller, head of Wood Group's PSN division, to be new
CEO
* Ian Wood to retire after 30 years as chairman
LONDON, July 19 Oil industry services firm Wood
Group said chief executive Allister Langlands will step
up to the chairman's role and Bob Keiller, currently in charge
of the part of the business that maintains oil pipelines, will
replace him.
The sweeping shake-up at the top of the company also
involves Ian Wood, who has been chairman for 30 years, retiring.
The UK corporate governance code frowns upon the practice of
chief executives stepping into chairman jobs, which can make it
hard for new CEOs to challenge their predecessors' decisions.
FTSE 250 company Wood Group on Thursday acknowledged
Langlands move to the chairman's position was not usual
practice, but said it had consulted with shareholders owning
more than 40 percent of the company, and they supported the
board changes.
New chief executive Keiller is currently head of the Wood
Group PSN division, a business which maintains and services the
production facilities of oil companies such as Shell
and Talisman, and is Wood Group's biggest division on a
revenue-basis.
The management changes will take effect from November 1,
Wood Group said.
Ian Wood, who owns a 5.7 percent stake in the company which
was founded by his grandfather to repair ships in the early
twentieth century, was chief executive of the group between 1967
and 2006.
"I have been lucky enough to participate in the very
successful and exciting growth of the UK's oil and gas industry
over the last 45 years and seen Wood Group become a successful
global player," he said.
Shares in Wood Group were up 1.4 percent to 751.5 pence at
0731 GMT, valuing the company at about 2.7 billion pounds ($4.2
billion).