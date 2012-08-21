LONDON Aug 21 John Wood Group PLC : * Profit from continuing operations before tax and exceptional items of $160.0M

(2011: $102.7M) up 56% * Expect good growth in EBITA for the year, weighted to the second half * Confident of achieving full year performance in line with expectations * Anticipate that oman losses will reduce in the second half * Anticipate an improved performance for Wood Group psn in 2012