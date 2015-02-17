India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, May 2 India plans to order about a
quarter less Iranian crude oil than it bought last year, people
familiar with the matter said, as state refiners cut term
purchase deals over a row between New Delhi and Tehran on
development of a natural gas field.
The drop in volumes follows India's threat to order state
refiners - Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum
, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd,
and Indian Oil Corp - to reduce purchases from