BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 John Wood Group Plc
* Awarded a multi-year contract by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc (EMEPMI), a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.
* First contract WGPSN has secured in the Malaysian market
* Wood Group PSN and Wood Group Mustang will deliver brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management services to support EMEPMI's offshore operations in Malaysia. Source text: (bit.ly/1247BCN) Further company coverage:
