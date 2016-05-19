May 19 Join In Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says its unit will set up a new JV in Shanghai, with Auto Link World

* Says the JV will be engaged in technology development and sales business, and have a registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 30 percent stake (3 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KlMR8K

