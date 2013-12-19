BRIEF-Bioneer to raise 16.13 bln won via rights issue
* Says it will issue 4.5 million shares of the company via rights issue, to raise 16.13 billion won in proceeds for facilities and operations
Dec 19 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2.2 billion yuan ($361 million) short-term commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mas55v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will issue 4.5 million shares of the company via rights issue, to raise 16.13 billion won in proceeds for facilities and operations
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.