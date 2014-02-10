BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 China's Join In (Holding) Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 380 million yuan ($62.67 million)worth of corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/pef76v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0634 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago