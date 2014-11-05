UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
Nov 5 Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 450 million yuan (73.62 million US dollar) in setting up a financial leasing firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yXkLfQ
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1123 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.