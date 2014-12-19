Dec 19 Philippines' Jollibee Foods Corp :

* Partners with RRJ Capital to sign a master franchise agreement with Dunkin' Donuts Franchising LLC for operations of Dunkin' Donuts stores in key territories in China

* Says joint venture company to invest up to $300 million, with initial investment of $18 mln

* To sign master franchise deal with Dunkin' Donuts on Jan. 5, 2015

* The Philippines' largest fastfood firm says the deal aims to expand one of the leading global coffee chain brands in the second largest economy in the world