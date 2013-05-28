May 28 Independent oil and gas company Jones Energy Inc filed with regulators to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The Austin, Texas-based company is engaged in the development of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

As of Dec. 31, 2012, the company had estimated proved reserves of 85 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and an average daily net production of about 13,300 boe per day, according to the IPO filing. ()

Its capital expenditure budget for 2013 is about $202.5 million, most of which would be used to drill 92 wells, the filing showed.

Entities affiliated to the founding Jones family and private equity fund Metalmark Capital Partners own the majority of the company.

The company's filing did not reveal how many shares would be sold or their expected price.

Jones Energy intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JONE".

JP Morgan, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities will act as the joint book-running managers of the offering

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.