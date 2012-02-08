Feb 8 Jones Group Inc reported a higher adjusted holiday quarter profit, as its gross profit margin got a lift from its upscale brands such as Kurt Geiger shoes.

The maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories reported fourth-quarter revenue of $893.6 million. That was in line with analysts' expectations but lower than the company's earlier forecast. Jones blamed the need to discount prices over the Christmas period and department stores taking their time placing new orders with Jones.

But Jones, whose brands include Nine West and Anne Klein, said gross profit margin rose 5 percentage points to 35.8 percent of sales, helped by growth in its more profitable luxury brands.

Jones reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or 27 cents, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $40.1 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges, Jones earned 10 cents per share, compared with 4 cents per share a year before.