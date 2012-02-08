Feb 8 Jones Group Inc reported a
higher adjusted holiday quarter profit, as its gross profit
margin got a lift from its upscale brands such as Kurt Geiger
shoes.
The maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories
reported fourth-quarter revenue of $893.6 million. That was in
line with the company's estimates last month, when it slashed it
initial holiday sales forecast.
Jones Chief Executive Wesley Card in a statement on
Wednesday noted the need to discount prices over the Christmas
period and department stores, which account for nearly half of
Jones' sales, taking their time placing new orders.
Jones is putting more focus on higher-margin luxury goods,
especially shoes, and trying to move away from low-margin basics
like jeans. But it is still reliant on brands that cater to
middle-income shoppers.
Jones, whose brands also include Nine West and Anne Klein,
said gross profit margin rose 5 percentage points to 35.8
percent of sales, helped by growth in its more profitable luxury
brands.
The company bought Kurt Geiger last year, and Stuart
Weitzman in 2010. And the Anne Klein brand will return to
Nordstrom Inc in the spring after a four-year hiatus.
Jones unsuccessfully tried to sell its domestic wholesale
jeans business last year, and the unit continued to struggle
over the holiday quarter, with revenue falling 9.5 percent to
$162.1 million.
Sales were also down at its own U.S. stores but rose abroad.
Jones reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or 27 cents, in
the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $40.1 million, or 47
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time charges, Jones earned 10 cents per share,
compared with 4 cents per share a year before.