April 25 Jones Group Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as sales declined, with traditional sportswear struggling the most.

The maker of clothes and accessories under such names as Nine West, Jones New York and Stuart Weitzman said revenue had fallen 2.6 percent to $936 million in the fourth quarter ended March 31, just shy of the $937.3 million Wall Street was forecasting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Jones reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $25.7 million, or 30 cents per share.

Excluding one-time charges, Jones earned 31 cents per share, compared with 38 cents a year earlier.