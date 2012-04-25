April 25 Jones Group Inc reported a
quarterly loss on Wednesday as sales declined, with traditional
sportswear struggling the most.
The maker of clothes and accessories under such names as
Nine West, Jones New York and Stuart Weitzman said revenue had
fallen 2.6 percent to $936 million in the fourth quarter ended
March 31, just shy of the $937.3 million Wall Street was
forecasting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Jones reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or 1 cent per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $25.7 million, or
30 cents per share.
Excluding one-time charges, Jones earned 31 cents per share,
compared with 38 cents a year earlier.