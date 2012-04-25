* Adj Q1 EPS 31 cents vs Street View 14 cents
* Gross margin up 2.3 points to 36.7 pct
* Sees full-year revenue $3.8 bln-$3.93 bln
* Overall revenue down 2.6 pct
* Shares fall 5.4 percent
By Phil Wahba
April 25 Jones Group Inc on Wednesday
warned investors that retailers were being cautious in placing
orders for the autumn and there was still a need to offer deals
to shoppers, overshadowing strong demand for its higher-end shoe
brands.
Jones, the clothing and shoe manufacturer behind such brands
as Nine West, Jones New York and Anne Klein, also reported weak
sales in its wholesale jeans and sportswear lines.
"Revenues were also impacted by the continued highly
promotional retail environment," Chief Executive Wesley Card
said on a conference call. "Our retailers are not planning
dramatic increases (in orders)."
Revenue fell 2.6 percent to $936 million in the first fiscal
quarter that ended March 31, just shy of the $937.3 million Wall
Street was forecasting, and for the full year, Jones lowered the
high end of its revenue forecast.
The company now expects between $3.8 billion and $3.93
billion in revenue. It had previously said revenue could reach
as high as $4 billion.
Wholesale sales of jeans, including brands such as Gloria
Vanderbilt, to U.S. retailers fell 21.5 percent. Jones had tried
to sell the unit last year to an Israeli private-label clothing
maker, but said in January those talks had been dropped.
Sales to department stores including Macy's Inc and
Nordstrom Inc account for just over half of Jones'
revenue, but the company said retail customers have been more
cautious in placing orders for its mid-tier brands to avoid
building up too much inventory.
And the decision by J.C. Penney Co Inc, which has
dropped Jones' Gloria Vanderbilt and Easy Spirit lines, earlier
this year to largely eliminate sales events has hurt, Chief
Financial Officer John McClain said.
Sales at the company's U.S. stores fell 5.2 percent,
despite the benefit of warm weather and an early Easter. It has
been closing unprofitable stores and said it would continue to
do so.
Jones shares fell as much as 6.9 percent, and were down 5.4
percent at $11.57 in late-morning trading.
RELIEF FROM LUXURY
Jones, whose portfolio also includes Rachel Roy and Robert
Rodriguez, has been shifting its focus to its growing portfolio
of luxury brands, moving away from low-margin basics like jeans.
The upscale Kurt Geiger brand, which the company bought last
year, helped lift its gross profit margin 2.3 percentage points
to 36.7 percent of sales.
Geiger, which is a British brand, is also helping Jones
develop its international business, which is on pace to reach 21
percent of revenue this year.
Jones will open its first U.S. Geiger store in 2012, with
another three coming in next year and a half.
Jones bought the high-end Stuart Weitzman shoe brand in 2010
as part of the effort to raise its exposure to the luxury
market, where profit margins are less vulnerable to rising costs
and shoppers have been spending heartily.
Still, its mid-tier brands like Jones New York and Nine West
remain its biggest.
Excluding costs from closing some stores and restructuring,
Jones reported a first-quarter profit of 31 cents per share,
down from 38 cents a year ago, but well above the 14 cents Wall
Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Jones reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or a penny per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $25.7 million, or
30 cents per share.