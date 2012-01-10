* Sees Q4 2011 rev $892-$895 mln vs est $940 mln
* Sees Q1 2012 rev $930-$955 mln vs est $1.02 bln
* Sees FY 2012 rev $3.8-$4.0 bln vs est $4 bln
* Shares fall 4 pct
Jan 10 Jones Group Inc forecast
weak revenue for the first quarter of 2012 as a challenging
economy drives deeper discounting, sending its shares sliding 4
percent.
Retailers like Jones Group are offering bigger discounts to
attract cash-strapped shoppers and this is eating into their
margins.
The company said it is tightly managing inventory purchases
and costs until it sees signs of healthy retail sales growth and
a less promotional environment.
Jones has been struggling with its jeans division and was
negotiating a sale to Israeli private label apparel maker Delta
Galil Industries Ltd in October. However, Jones failed
to thrash out a deal and ended talks to sell the unit to Delta
Galil on Monday.
The company, which has posted lower-than-expected sales for
the past two quarters, had planned to shed its wholesale jeans
business to shift focus to the luxury market, where margins are
less vulnerable to rising costs and shoppers are more willing to
spend.
New York-based Jones Group, whose portfolio of fashion
brands also includes Anne Klein and Rachel Roy, projected
first-quarter revenue of $930-$955 million, while analysts were
expecting $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories
now expects fourth-quarter revenue of $892-$895 million, down
from its previous outlook of $918-$961 million. Analysts were
expecting revenue of $940 million for the quarter.
Jones Group shares, which have lost about 15 percent of
their value from the day the company said it would sell its
jeans unit, slipped as much as 4 percent to $8.73 in Tuesday
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.