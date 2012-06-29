* Company appoints Scott Bowman effective immediately
* Bowman to oversee international, retail, licensing units
* Shares rise 2 pct
June 29 The Jones Group Inc, a maker and
retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories, said it appointed
retail veteran Scott Bowman to spearhead its expansion into
overseas markets.
Bowman, who has previously worked at Ralph Lauren Corp
and Marc Jacobs International, was named group president
of global retail and international development, a newly created
role, effective immediately.
The company, whose brands include Nine West, Jones New York
and Anne Klein, has given Bowman oversight of a recently created
international segment along with existing retail and licensing
divisions.
Jones has bought luxury brands such as Kurt Geiger in London
and Brian Atwood in Milan, Italy to drive international growth.
The company has also been shifting its focus to its high-end
labels, moving away from low-margin basics like jeans.
Jones' shares were up more than 2 percent at $9.26 in
morning trade on the Nasdaq.