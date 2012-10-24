(Corrects percentages of U.S. sales fall, shoe sales rise in
second paragraph)
Oct 24 Jones Group Inc, the fashion
company behind such brands as Nine West and Jones New York,
reported a higher quarterly profit before special items, helped
by a rise in sales to U.S. department stores that helped it
overcome a steep drop in business at its own stores in the
United States.
Third-quarter revenue slipped 0.7 percent to $1.035 billion.
Sales at the company's U.S. stores fell 5.2 percent, a decline
partially offset by a 2.6 percent bump at its international
stores. Sales of shoes to chains such as Macy's Inc rose
9.7 percent.
Net income fell to $17.8 million, or 22 cents per share,
from $41.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items related to currency, the company earned 57 cents
per share, up from 48 cents a year earlier.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E.
McCormick)