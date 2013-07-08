(Adds company comment paragraph 3, updates share price
paragraph 5)
By Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim
July 8 Jones Group Inc, the fashion
company that owns retail chains Nine West and Jones New York,
has hired Citigroup Inc to explore a potential sale of the
company, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Jones Group, which has a market capitalization of $1.2
billion, is in the early stages of reaching out to private
equity and industry players to gauge interest in buying the
company as a whole or in pieces, the sources said on Monday.
"Like most companies, Jones Group has ongoing relationships
with a wide range of advisors," a spokeswoman for the company
said in a statement. "As a matter of practice, the Company does
not share the specifics of these relationships."
Citigroup declined to comment. The sources declined to be
named because the matter is not public.
Shares of Jones Group were up 7.6 percent at $15.75 in late
afternoon trading.
In May, activist hedge fund firm Barington Capital Group's
James Mitarotonda joined the board of Jones. Barington had urged
Jones to focus on its shoe brands and to pare down its noncore
fashion brands.
In April, Jones said it would close about 170
under-performing U.S. stores by mid-2014 and cut its workforce
by about 8 percent as it tries to revive profit. Jones has been
hurt by aggressive competition and has struggled over the last
few years.
The company unsuccessfully explored a sale in 2006 with
Goldman Sachs, two of the sources said.
DealReporter reported on Friday the company is in the early
stages of exploring a possible sale.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York; editing
by Gerald E. McCormick, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)