HONG KONG Jan 18 Jones Lang LaSalle said on Wednesday it had bought MPS Property, a tenant-advisory firm in Australia, the latest sign of consolidation in the property brokerage business.

MPS has six tenant-representation advisers and three project managers, who will stay with the company, which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Property brokerages have been consolidating around the world, as the biggest companies strive to serve multinational corporations with offices on various continents.

Last May, Jones Lang LaSalle bought British property brokerage King Sturge, attracted in part by its business in Hong Kong, where it recruits Asian buyers looking to purchase property in Britain.

In October, it then bought Singapore-based DST International Property Services, giving it inroads into Southeast Asia. That company also sells property in Britain to Asian buyers.

The CBRE Group is the biggest property brokerage and advisory firm in the world, thanks largely to its U.S. presence. Jones Lang LaSalle is second, ahead of U.S.-based Cushman & Wakefield and Australia-based UGL, which in December closed on its purchase of debt-laden British property consultancy DTZ.

Colliers International last week inked a strategic alliance with a partner in South Korea.