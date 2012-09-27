BRIEF-Great Point Partners reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Newlink Genetics
* Great Point Partners reports 5.13 percent passive stake in Newlink Genetics Corp as of May 26 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 27 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc : * Moody's affirms Jones Lang lasalle's issuer rating at baa2 with a stable
outlook * Rpt-moody's affirms jones lang lasalle's issuer rating at baa2 with a stable
outlook
* Colony Starwood Homes announces public offering of common shares