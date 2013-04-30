NEW YORK, April 30 Global real estate services
company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc on Tuesday said
first-quarter earnings fell 7 percent, but results beat Wall
Street's forecast as a jump in revenue from its hotel and sales
division offset flat leasing revenue.
The Chicago-based company reported net income of $13
million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $14 million, or 31
cents per share.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of
$16 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with $22.3 million,
or 50 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Analysts on average had forecast 27 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.