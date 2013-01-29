BRIEF-CME Group reached average daily volume of 16.5 mln contracts in May 2017
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16.5 million contracts in May 2017, up 11 percent from May 2016
NEW YORK Jan 29 Global commercial real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc on Tueday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that were a penny below Wall Street's expectations.
Sales activity in Asia rebounded and grew strongly in the Americas, offsetting a decline in Europe.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $117.1 million, or $2.60 per share, up from $113.6 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings exclude one-time charges related to acquisitions and restructuring.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.61 and revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose to $1.25 billion from $1.15 billion a year earlier.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle hit a 12-month high of $92.03 Tuesday and closed at $91.84 before the company issued quarter results. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trade.
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16.5 million contracts in May 2017, up 11 percent from May 2016
* Modern Media Acquisition Corp announces upcoming separation of trading of its common stock, rights and warrants