BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
Sept 18 China's Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holdings Co Ltd
* Says to issue 500 million yuan (81.43 million US dollar) bonds
