BRIEF-Volvo CEO says to run normal truck production in N America in Q2
April 25 AB Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt in Q1 news conference:
June 13 Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator approval to issue corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jux99v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 AB Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt in Q1 news conference:
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement