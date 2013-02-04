AMMAN Feb 4 Jordan's Ahli Bank, one
of the country's largest lenders, saw net profit rise 9.5
percent to 25.4 million dinars ($35.8 million) in 2012, a bourse
statement said on Monday.
The bank's total assets rose by 6.2 percent to 2.65 billion
dinars at the end of 2012. Total income, including interest and
commissions, rose 6.2 percent to 104.7 million dinars in the
year from 98.6 million.
Ahli Bank, whose income comes from retail and investment
banking, has a presence in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories
and Cyprus. Its major shareholders are the Jordanian Muasher
family.
($1 = 0.709 dinar)
