DUBAI Jan 29 A consortium of investors in
charge of expansion work at Jordan's main airport is not looking
to exit its investment in the project, the company running the
consortium said on Tuesday.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that Airport International
Group (AIG), which is investing $850 million to expand the Queen
Alia International Airport (QAIA), was looking to sell out and
had approached banks for advisory roles.
"AIG has no plans of disposing of any part of its investment
in QAIA, which is considered the most important Public Private
Partnership (PPP) in the history of Jordan," AIG said in an
emailed statement citing its Chief Executive Officer Kjeld
Binger.
The group had declined to comment on Monday.
The AIG consortium is led by Abu Dhabi-owned Invest AD,
which has a 38 percent stake, and Kuwait's Noor Financial
Investment Co, with a 24 percent ownership.
The consortium was awarded a 25-year build-operate-transfer
concession by the Jordanian government in 2007. The new terminal
is expected to open in February, increasing capacity nearly
three times to 9 million passengers a year.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)