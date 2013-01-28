* Consortium has approached banks for advisory role -
sources
* Abu Dhabi-owned Invest AD has largest stake in venture at
38 pct
* Passenger capacity at Queen Alia Airport to hit 9 mln with
new terminal
* Parties have invested $850 mln for expanding airport
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Jan 28 An Abu Dhabi-led consortium
investing $850 million to expand Jordan's main airport is
looking to exit a 25-year concession to manage the facility,
preferring to cash in the investment rather than stay involved
for coming years.
Three banking sources told Reuters Airport International
Group (AIG), formed of French, Greek and Jordanian firms to
expand the Queen Alia International Airport with an additional
terminal, had approached banks to advise on the possible sale.
The consortium was awarded a 25-year build-operate-transfer
(BoT) concession by the Jordanian government in 2007. The new
terminal is expected to open in February, increasing capacity
nearly three times to 9 million passengers a year.
"They (the consortium members) have finished almost all the
work and as financial investors, are looking to get out of the
investment. The process is still at an initial stage and it will
be a while before any deal is reached," one of the sources said.
Yet the potential withdrawal of an Abu Dhabi-led consortium
is likely to be a sensitive development given the UAE's support
for Jordan, a monarchy which is grappling with dwindling foreign
investment in its ailing economy, amid the Arab Spring unrest.
Arab uprisings have hit Jordan's domestic demand and foreign
cash flows, including remittances from expatriates in the Gulf,
but air passenger traffic in the country has increased amid
unrest in neighbouring Syria.
Queen Alia airport, the main hub for Royal Jordan Airlines
, already has three terminals and more than 90 percent
of work expanding it is complete, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
The AIG consortium is led by Abu Dhabi-owned Invest AD,
which has a 38 percent stake, and Kuwait's Noor Financial
Investment Co, with a 24 percent ownership.
LOOKING TO EXIT
Other partners include Jordan's Edgo Group, Greek
construction firm J.P. Avax, J&P Overseas Ltd and a
unit of France's Aeroports de Paris Group.
A spokeswoman for AIG declined comment. Invest AD, Noor
Financial and Edgo Group were not available for comment. ADP,
which has a 9.5 percent stake in the venture, declined comment.
Invest AD's role in the venture is part of its
infrastructure business, which it operated as a joint venture
with Swiss lender UBS, a second source said. The
venture was scrapped in 2010 and the firm has been looking to
exit, the source added.
A new buyer will be taking charge of a much larger airport
with increased traffic after the expansion.
"It's not a massive airport now but after the expansion, you
are talking about a sizeable one. Traffic is only likely to
increase further given issues in countries like Syria," the
source said.
Potential buyers could range from regional sovereign wealth
funds that have a heavy focus on infrastructure, as well as
global infrastructure investors. Saudi Arabia, which has
proposed inviting Morocco and Jordan into a so-called club of
kings with Gulf monarchies, might also lend its support.
Invest AD is owned by Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC),
which focuses on countries closer to home and is a separate
entity from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the
world's largest sovereign wealth funds.
Noor is the financial arm of Kuwait's National Industries
Group, controlled by the high-profile Kharafi family.
(Additional reporting by Sulieman Al Khalidi in Amman and
Christian Plumb in Paris; Editing by Amran Abocar and David
Holmes)