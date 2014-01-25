AMMAN Jan 25 Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, posted a 43 percent rise in 2013 net profit to $501.9 million on the back of higher revenues, with its chairman saying a conservative policy eased the impact of political upheaval across the Arab region.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said in a statement the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits increase by $1.5 billion to $34.4 billion against $32.9 billion at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)