AMMAN Feb 2 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance on Sunday reported that 2013 net profit rose 2.3 percent to $150.8 million, with continued growth in operating revenues in a highly competitive market.

The country's second-largest lender said in a statement that total assets reached $10.2 billion at the end of 2013, up 2 percent from the same time a yar earlier. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Goodman)