AMMAN Feb 12 Jordan Islamic Bank,, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Corp, reported on Tuesday a 29 percent rise in net profits to 36.5 million dinars ($51 million) last year, helped by healthy growth in Islamic banking services.

The bank's total assets were up 4.2 percent on a year ago at 3 billion dinars at the end of 2012 dinars, the bank said in a bourse statement. Operational income rose 22.8 percent to 96.1 million dinars.

Jordan Islamic Bank is the largest and oldest of the four Islamic banks operating in Jordan, in a market where altogether 24 commercial banks compete. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)