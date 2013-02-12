BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
AMMAN Feb 12 Jordan Islamic Bank,, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Corp, reported on Tuesday a 29 percent rise in net profits to 36.5 million dinars ($51 million) last year, helped by healthy growth in Islamic banking services.
The bank's total assets were up 4.2 percent on a year ago at 3 billion dinars at the end of 2012 dinars, the bank said in a bourse statement. Operational income rose 22.8 percent to 96.1 million dinars.
Jordan Islamic Bank is the largest and oldest of the four Islamic banks operating in Jordan, in a market where altogether 24 commercial banks compete. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD