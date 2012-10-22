* Bank says results growth despite regional upheaval
AMMAN Oct 22 Jordanian lender Arab Bank Group's
net profit was up 13 percent at $484.5 million in the
first nine months of the year, helped by a rise in net interest
and operating income.
The bank said on Monday total assets stood at $45.2 billion
at the end of September, while operating income rose 7 percent
to $1.32 billion in the nine months.
Chairman Sabih Masri was quoted in a brief statement as
saying the bank's results were "positive", at a time "when a
number of countries in the region are facing a challenging
environment and the world economy is slowing down."
Bankers say Arab Bank's geographic diversification has
helped it weather regional turmoil in the past with a presence
spread across 30 countries on five continents.
The bank said on Monday its capital adequacy ratio stood at
14.73 percent of assets at the end of September, with customer
deposits up at $32.4 billion.
The firm is one of the Arab world's largest privately owned
banks. The family of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik
al-Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005, owns over 21 percent,
and a 15.5 percent stake is held by Jordan's social pension
fund.
The remainder is mainly held by long-term investors.
Arab Bank owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank
ANB.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)