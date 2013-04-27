* Bank chairman says revenues grow despite regional unrest
AMMAN, April 27 Jordan-based Arab Bank Group
made a net profit of $205.1 million in the first
quarter of the year, up from $204.4 million in the same period
last year, it said on Saturday.
The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial
institutions, which has a $45.6 billion balance sheet spread
across 30 countries and five continents, said in a statement it
was able to maintain healthy growth in revenues, with operating
profits up 7 percent for the quarter.
Bank officials said this was a result of a rise in net
interest income and reduced costs.
Chairman Sabih al-Masri said in a statement that the results
showed the bank's performance was healthy, "despite the
difficult conditions in the region".
Arab Bank's chief executive officer Nemeh al-Sabbagh also
said the bank would focus on keeping a high level of liquidity
in keeping with its "traditional conservative policy" and had a
capital solvency ratio of 15.05 percent at the end of March.
The firm is one of the Arab world's largest privately owned
banks with over 20 percent owned by the family of Lebanon's
former prime minister, Rafik al-Hariri, who was assassinated in
2005. The remainder is mainly held by long-term investors.
Arab Bank also owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab
National Bank ANB.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)