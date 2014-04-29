BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million
AMMAN, April 29 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance posted a 21-percent increase in first-quarter net profit to $44 million buoyed by a rise in core revenues from interest and commission, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Assets stood at $10.6 billion at the end of March, up 3.2 percent from the end of last year. Income from interest and commission rose 7.2 percent to $106.3 million compared to the same period last year, it said.
Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi
Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share