AMMAN, April 29 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance posted a 21-percent increase in first-quarter net profit to $44 million buoyed by a rise in core revenues from interest and commission, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assets stood at $10.6 billion at the end of March, up 3.2 percent from the end of last year. Income from interest and commission rose 7.2 percent to $106.3 million compared to the same period last year, it said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely)