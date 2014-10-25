AMMAN Oct 25 Jordanian lender Arab Bank Group's
said its nine-month net profit rose 10 percent to $614
million compared to last year, attributing it to a diversified
portfolio with growth in key markets and a prudent risk
strategy.
One of the Middle East's major financial institutions, it
said on Saturday that total loans rose 2.2 percent to $23.7
billion at end-September, while deposits grew 3.5 percent to
$34.1 billion compared to the same period last year.
The bank gave no figures for third quarter net profits.
