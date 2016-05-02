AMMAN May 2 Arab Bank Group, Jordan's largest lender, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit was $218.3 million, up from $217.2 million a year earlier, with loans and customer deposits continuing to grow.

The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, said in a statement loans and customer deposits grew by 3 percent and 2 percent respectively compared with the same period last year.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Susan Thomas)