BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
AMMAN, July 26 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance posted a 16.4 percent increase in first-half net profit to $86.2 million due to better utilisation of funding in core activities, it said in a statement on Saturday.
Assets stood at $10.7 billion at end of June, up 5 percent from the end of 2013. The bank's main shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter