AMMAN, July 26 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance posted a 16.4 percent increase in first-half net profit to $86.2 million due to better utilisation of funding in core activities, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Assets stood at $10.7 billion at end of June, up 5 percent from the end of 2013. The bank's main shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)