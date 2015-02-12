Kenya to import sugar after drought causes shortage
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
AMMAN Feb 12 Jordan Ahli Bank boosted net profit by 113 percent to 34 million dinars ($48 million) in 2014 due to capital gains from divesting its Lebanese subsidiary to a Lebanese bank, bank officials said.
Net operating income, including interest and commissions, rose 7 percent to 102.4 million dinars in 2014 from 95.7 million the previous year, a bank official said, adding the results still need final Central Bank approval.
Bankers said Lebanon's Fransabank may have paid as much as $100 million.
Jordan Ahli Bank, whose income comes from retail, corporate and investment banking, also has a presence in Palestinian territories and Cyprus. Its major shareholders are the Jordanian Muasher family. ($1 = 0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
* Fiscal 2018 outlook in line with year just ended (Recasts, adds analyst comment)