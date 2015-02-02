BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
AMMAN Feb 2 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance reported 2014 net profit rose 16 percent to 123.9 million dinars ($175 million), led by continued growth in its core banking activities and healthy performances by its subsidiaries.
The country's second-largest lender said in a statement total assets reached 7.6 billion dinars at the end of 2014, up 5 percent from the same time a year earlier. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.