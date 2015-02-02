AMMAN Feb 2 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance reported 2014 net profit rose 16 percent to 123.9 million dinars ($175 million), led by continued growth in its core banking activities and healthy performances by its subsidiaries.

The country's second-largest lender said in a statement total assets reached 7.6 billion dinars at the end of 2014, up 5 percent from the same time a year earlier. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes)