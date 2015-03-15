AMMAN, March 15 Bank of Jordan boosted
net profits by 15.7 percent to 47 million dinars ($66.4 million)
in 2014 helped by diversification of it's retail and corporate
business, a bank statement said on Sunday.
Total bank assets rose 5.5 percent to 2.19 billion dinars in
2014 from the previous year while loans rose 5.8 percent last
year and stood at 1.1 billion dinars at the end of December.
"The results reflect the continued improved performance and
the diversification of sources of income," Shaker Fakhouri,
chairman of the board of directors, said in a statement.
The bank, which has a network of branches in Palestinian
territories and a subsidiary in Syria, was also considering
expanding it's regional foothold in 2015, Fakhouri said.
Fakhouri said the bank's Syrian subsidiary, one of the major
foreign banks still operating in the war-torn country, had
performed positively and maintained high liquidity beyond
regulatory rules, but did not elaborate.
Bank of Jordan, which has extensive retail and corporate
banking services in the domestic market, also saw non-performing
loans as a percentage of total loans fall to 7.21 percent in
2014 against 8.72 percent at end of 2013.
Fakhouri said the quality of the bank's credit portfolio had
improved with the bank eyeing expanding it's lending to
capitalise on prospects of revived economic activity in the
medium term.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)