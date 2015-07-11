AMMAN, July 11 Arab Bank Group, Jordan's largest lender, said its first-half net profit rose 2 percent to $422.9 million, year-on-year.

The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions with a $46.4 billion balance sheet, said customer deposits rose slightly to $34.8 billion, from $34.4 billion in the same period last year.

Loans stood at $24.1 billion at end of June, against $23.7 billion a year before. Net operating income rose by 4 percent to $590.8 million. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Pravin Char)