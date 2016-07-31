BEIRUT, July 31 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade
and Finance posted an 8 percent rise in first-half net
profits to 66.4 million dinars ($93.79 million) on Sunday,
attributing the increase to steady growth in its core business.
The bank said in a statement its net income rose 12.5
percent from last year to 193.5 million dinars at the end of
June and cited healthy performance in its retail and corporate
lending activities.
Total assets stood at 7.7 billion dinars at end of June, a
fall from 7.9 billion dinars at the end of 2015. The bank's main
shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of
over 35 percent.
The bank's total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.2 percent
at the end of June, well above the regulatory standard of 12
percent, the bank said.
The bank operates in the Palestinian territories, Bahrain
and Algeria and is one of the largest foreign banks operating in
Syria. Bank officials said most of its foreign operations did
well despite in an unstable regional political environment. They
gave no details.
($1 = 0.7080 Jordanian dinars)
