DUBAI Oct 28 The Kingdom of Jordan has picked
three banks to arrange a $1.25 billion sovereign bond issue
which will be guaranteed by the United States, a document from
lead managers said on Monday.
The guarantee, to be provided through the U.S. Agency for
International Development, is part of an agreement reached in
August, whereby the U.S. would pay for the principal and
interest on a sovereign debt issue from the Middle Eastern
nation.
Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings and J.P. Morgan
Chase Inc will arrange the seven-year issue, the
document said, which will settle on Oct. 31.
Funds from the bond issue will be used to assist with
Jordan's economic reform programme, the document added.