LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Jordan made a strong return to the
bond markets this week to print its first standalone deal in
five years, though huge international demand will do little to
ease liquidity concerns surrounding the Middle East.
Jordan (B1/BB-) sold a US$500m 2025 bond at a yield of
6.375%.
The deal began marketing in the area of 6.75%, with initial
guidance at 6.50-6.625%, before a final revision.
A source close to the deal defended the leads' decision to
start as wide as they did, and the subsequent 37.5bp cut,
claiming that investors' feedback suggested that they wanted the
marketing to begin at even higher levels.
"The colour that investors gave was closer to 7%," said the
source. "But Jordan did not want to raise a couple of billion,
and it was index eligible and a rare issuer, so they could be
quite aggressive in pricing."
Jordan is reasonably rare among Middle East sovereigns in
that its GDP-per-capita is low enough to make its bonds
EMBI-eligible, said the source.
This led to strong demand from international emerging market
buyers, with the regional bid less influential. Middle East
banks have been suffering in recent months from low liquidity.
.
Investors in Jordan's deal looked at Tunisia (Ba3/NR/BB-)
and Morocco (Ba1/BBB-/BBB-) as comparables, while leads also
pointed to the debt of Lebanon (B2/B-/B) and Egypt (B3/B-/B).
Lebanon has a June 2025 note that was trading at a Z-spread
of 447bp or yield of 6.45% when Jordan was announced. Lebanon
also has a November 2026 bond at plus 454bp or yield of 6.60%,
according to Tradeweb. Egypt has a June 2025 at a Z-spread of
481bp or yield of 6.80%. Jordan's bond priced at about 425bp
over mid-swaps.
The new bond's secondary market action suggests that leads
could have squeezed pricing further, with a trader spotting the
paper three points above their 98.155 reoffer, while the source
saw it closer to two higher.
"It's how you would want it to trade," said the source.
"It's only 15bp-16bp tighter on a spread basis, and it's a
10-year deal so a few points movement is not a concern like it
would be on a five-year."
The source added that the bond is trading "extremely
technically" already, with investors that lost out on getting
the full allocation they wanted able to move the price of the
small-sized bond with fairly conservative purchases in the
secondary.
Demand for the deal swelled to more than US$2.5bn, according
to the source. Citigroup and JP Morgan ran the deal.
Allocation statistics for Jordan's bond are as follows:
By geography: UK 40%, US 38%, Europe 14%, Asia/ME 8%.
By investor type: Fund managers 85%, banks 11% other 4%.