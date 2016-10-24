Oct 24 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (B1 stable/BB- negative) has set final guidance at 5.85% area (+/-5bp), to price in range, for a US$1bn January 2027 bond, according to a lead.

That compares to initial price thoughts of low 6% and guidance at 6.125% area.

Books are in excess of US$4.3bn.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S trade, which is pricing today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)