* Mutual funds needed to stabilise stock market
* Scores of firms now trading below book value
* But tax, nominee problems deter creation of funds
* Capital markets regulator criticised for brokerage losses
* Jordan falling behind Gulf states in improving regulation
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Nov 23 Jordanian investment manager
Adel Kasaji is working out the details of a planned mutual fund
that he hopes will attract new investors to the country's stock
market, but legal issues may cause him to register it abroad.
"It would be a shame for a local fund to have to go and
register somewhere in the Gulf," said Adel Kasaji, chief
executive of AB Invest, the investment arm of the country's
largest bank, Arab Bank Group.
Jordan's financial community hopes more mutual funds will be
set up because that could revitalise the stock market, which is
near seven-year lows. Greater institutional investment could
offset a shrinkage of retail investor activity since the global
credit crisis of 2008-2009 sent stocks tumbling.
Mutual funds "don't fly away at any negative sentiment.
Funds are catalysts," Kasaji said.
There is plenty of room for mutual funds to operate --
analysts say there are no more than half a dozen such funds
active in the Jordanian market. But legal and regulatory issues
make it costly and difficult to establish new funds, investment
bankers say.
Locally established funds face a mass of red tape and legal
complexity, while regulations make it difficult for funds
established abroad to operate through nominee accounts. Funds
also face an unfavourable tax regime compared to some other
countries in the Gulf, bankers say.
These problems have contributed to the migration of dozens
of the country's best asset managers to the Gulf, they say.
With the exception of a Jordan-registered fund that was set
up a decade ago by Housing Bank, the country's second
largest lender, the handful of existing open-ended funds run by
Jordanian investment banks registered themselves outside the
country, mainly in Bahrain, where funds are licenced by the
central bank in a more sophisticated and transparent legal
environment.
"We feel that the current laws and regulations can be
improved to provide a more flexible platform for foreign
institutional funds to invest more easily in Jordanian
companies," said Alida Orfali, chief executive of Awraq
Investments, a leading investment firm in Jordan.
Waleed Nassan, Jordan chief executive for Middle Eastern
investment bank EFG-Hermes, said: "There is no proper legal
framework that gives incentives for investment management
companies to set up funds." He helped to launch a Bahrain-based
open-ended fund in 2008, one of the last to be launched.
CAPITALISATION
The Jordanian market's slump is disappointing for a bourse
that was one of the hottest in the Middle East just a few years
ago. Cash from regional investors, most of them in the oil-
exporting Gulf and Iraq, helped the market's capitalisation
multiply eightfold between 2000 and 2008.
In comparison to other markets in the region, Jordan was
seen as relatively transparent and welcoming to foreign
investors. Even now, foreign ownership of Jordanian stocks is
holding steady at over 51 percent of the market's 19 billion
dinar ($26.7 billion) capitalisation, said Jalil Tarif, chief
executive of the Amman Stock Exchange.
The Jordanian stock index's 17 percent loss this
year is in line with the performance of many nearby markets;
Dubai is down 17 percent. But the quality of trade in
Jordan has also deteriorated dramatically. Alarmed by debt
problems afflicting at least half a dozen firms, including
household appliance manufacturer Middle East Complex,
which announced a debt rescheduling in March, investors are
focusing on short-term trading of cheap, speculative shares.
There is little trade in blue chips such as Arab Bank,
Jordan Refinery and miners Arab Potash and
Jordan Phosphates.
"Almost 50 percent of the stocks listed in the Jordanian
market are penny stocks. During the boom, blue chips were the
first that investors bought -- now it's the speculative stocks,"
said Kasaji.
Mutual funds could be expected to counter this trend by
buying stocks based on valuations rather than their latest
movements. Scores of financially solid firms are currently
trading below book value, including Arab Bank.
REGULATOR
For now, however, there appears to be little prospect of a
breakthrough in mutual fund investment. The government has been
looking for a year at legislation to improve the environment for
funds, but has not passed the bill; it is not clear when the
reforms might eventually be passed.
Even if they are passed, regulatory issues may continue
weighing on the market. The capital markets regulator, the
Jordan Securities Commission, has been criticised by fund
managers for failing to prevent brokerage clients from exceeding
limits on their cash accounts over the last few years. As a
result, the brokerages incurred tens of millions of dollars of
losses.
Some in the investment industry see the stock market's slump
as a sign that after serving as a regional trendsetter early in
the last decade, Jordan has now fallen behind other countries,
such as Saudi Arabia, which have done more to tighten their
regulation and improve corporate disclosure of information.
"The markets of the Gulf have advanced ahead of us in many
areas," said Tarek Yaghmour, head of research at Jordan's
Capital Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)