By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Nov 23 Jordanian investment manager Adel Kasaji is working out the details of a planned mutual fund that he hopes will attract new investors to the country's stock market, but legal issues may cause him to register it abroad.

"It would be a shame for a local fund to have to go and register somewhere in the Gulf," said Adel Kasaji, chief executive of AB Invest, the investment arm of the country's largest bank, Arab Bank Group.

Jordan's financial community hopes more mutual funds will be set up because that could revitalise the stock market, which is near seven-year lows. Greater institutional investment could offset a shrinkage of retail investor activity since the global credit crisis of 2008-2009 sent stocks tumbling.

Mutual funds "don't fly away at any negative sentiment. Funds are catalysts," Kasaji said.

There is plenty of room for mutual funds to operate -- analysts say there are no more than half a dozen such funds active in the Jordanian market. But legal and regulatory issues make it costly and difficult to establish new funds, investment bankers say.

Locally established funds face a mass of red tape and legal complexity, while regulations make it difficult for funds established abroad to operate through nominee accounts. Funds also face an unfavourable tax regime compared to some other countries in the Gulf, bankers say.

These problems have contributed to the migration of dozens of the country's best asset managers to the Gulf, they say.

With the exception of a Jordan-registered fund that was set up a decade ago by Housing Bank, the country's second largest lender, the handful of existing open-ended funds run by Jordanian investment banks registered themselves outside the country, mainly in Bahrain, where funds are licenced by the central bank in a more sophisticated and transparent legal environment.

"We feel that the current laws and regulations can be improved to provide a more flexible platform for foreign institutional funds to invest more easily in Jordanian companies," said Alida Orfali, chief executive of Awraq Investments, a leading investment firm in Jordan.

Waleed Nassan, Jordan chief executive for Middle Eastern investment bank EFG-Hermes, said: "There is no proper legal framework that gives incentives for investment management companies to set up funds." He helped to launch a Bahrain-based open-ended fund in 2008, one of the last to be launched.

CAPITALISATION

The Jordanian market's slump is disappointing for a bourse that was one of the hottest in the Middle East just a few years ago. Cash from regional investors, most of them in the oil- exporting Gulf and Iraq, helped the market's capitalisation multiply eightfold between 2000 and 2008.

In comparison to other markets in the region, Jordan was seen as relatively transparent and welcoming to foreign investors. Even now, foreign ownership of Jordanian stocks is holding steady at over 51 percent of the market's 19 billion dinar ($26.7 billion) capitalisation, said Jalil Tarif, chief executive of the Amman Stock Exchange.

The Jordanian stock index's 17 percent loss this year is in line with the performance of many nearby markets; Dubai is down 17 percent. But the quality of trade in Jordan has also deteriorated dramatically. Alarmed by debt problems afflicting at least half a dozen firms, including household appliance manufacturer Middle East Complex, which announced a debt rescheduling in March, investors are focusing on short-term trading of cheap, speculative shares.

There is little trade in blue chips such as Arab Bank, Jordan Refinery and miners Arab Potash and Jordan Phosphates.

"Almost 50 percent of the stocks listed in the Jordanian market are penny stocks. During the boom, blue chips were the first that investors bought -- now it's the speculative stocks," said Kasaji.

Mutual funds could be expected to counter this trend by buying stocks based on valuations rather than their latest movements. Scores of financially solid firms are currently trading below book value, including Arab Bank.

REGULATOR

For now, however, there appears to be little prospect of a breakthrough in mutual fund investment. The government has been looking for a year at legislation to improve the environment for funds, but has not passed the bill; it is not clear when the reforms might eventually be passed.

Even if they are passed, regulatory issues may continue weighing on the market. The capital markets regulator, the Jordan Securities Commission, has been criticised by fund managers for failing to prevent brokerage clients from exceeding limits on their cash accounts over the last few years. As a result, the brokerages incurred tens of millions of dollars of losses.

Some in the investment industry see the stock market's slump as a sign that after serving as a regional trendsetter early in the last decade, Jordan has now fallen behind other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, which have done more to tighten their regulation and improve corporate disclosure of information.

"The markets of the Gulf have advanced ahead of us in many areas," said Tarek Yaghmour, head of research at Jordan's Capital Bank. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)