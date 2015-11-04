* For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit, click here

* Privatisation of Jordan bourse could come early next year -ceo

* Few divestment by foreign investors despite regional tensions

* Mutual funds law to activate market and bring liquidity

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Nov 4 Jordan's bourse is expected to be part privatised by early next year with an eye to offering a stake to investors in an initial public offering later, it's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Interviewed at the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit, Nader Azar said turning the Amman Stock Exchange, now a government entity, into a company would open the way for strategic partners including international exchange operators.

Azar said operators such as Deutsche Bourse, Euronext , or the New York Stock Exchange could find it attractive to take a stake in one of the Middle East's older stock markets that has long drawn capital from regional investors.

Under the plan, 49 percent of the bourse will eventually be floated in an initial public offering. The remaining 51 percent will be owned by the state, Azar said.

The move is in line with other markets in the region and the Gulf that have sold stakes to overseas exchange operators to help their development.

Azar did not give a date when he expected the IPO, saying it depends on how quickly lawmakers in parliament move after the government agrees to a draft law that changes the bourse into a public shareholding company, a move expected sometime early next year.

The bourse has 238 listings and has long ranked as one of the most open stock markets in the region.

The stock index has fallen 4.5 percent since the start of the year, but Azar said it was relatively resilient compared with other regional bourses hit by political turmoil. The overall value of deals from January to October has topped 2.6 billion dinars ($3.6 bln), a 43 percent rise from last year.

Azar said foreign ownership of shares remains steady at its pre-crisis levels in 2010 , whih was around 50 percent of the market's 17 billion ($24 billion) capitalisation.

Arab sovereign funds,and wealthy Gulf individuals alone hold a 37 percent share in the market capitalisation of the bourse, mostly substantial stake in leading banks such Arab Bank and Housing Bank held as long term investors. The rest are Western funds.

"We saw no exit as these mainly Arab investors who sit on boards of companies were convinced of the feasibility of their investments and portfolios in Jordan," he added.

Azar said a mutual fund draft law in the works which could be passed next year would also allow for the first time listing of open ended funds set up by local and foreign financial institutions.

Lifting legal and regulatory issues that made it difficult to establish new funds will also activate a dormant secondary market in future Islamic bonds (sukuk) for the first time.

The market was also undertaking with the New York Stock Exchange a project to fully automate trading and financial disclose rules by mid-2017 in a move to raise its efficiency.

Azar said these reforms could revive trading, hit by concerns about foreign funds and institutions about investing in a market in a volatile region.

"We live in a very hot spot and the financial market is a mirror that reflects economic activity. There is no doubt that confidence has been hit," Azar said.

The bourse is also underpinned by the state pension fund which has a 1.9 billion dinars stock portfolio and healthy trades in Arab Bank, which alone forms almost a quarter of the market's capitilisation, brokers say.

A handful of IPO's this year by firms seeking to raise capital has brought hopes of a revival in trading levels beyond an average of 10 million dinars daily, Azar said.

($1=0.7090 dinar)